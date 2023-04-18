Fútbol: Pasó una nueva jornada en OFA

El pasado domingo 16 de Abril, se disputó la sexta fecha del Torneo Apertura 2023 de OFA – Olavarría Fútbol Amateur, en las canchas de Villa Aurora e Industrial.
RESULTADOS:
Cancha de Villa Aurora
COSTERO SUR 0 – VILLA AURORA 5 (IVAN GOMEZ x3, MAXIMILIANO GÓMEZ y LUCAS CUENDE).
ZONA EMILIOZZI 3 (LEONARDO BERÓN, PABLO GONZÁLEZ y JEREMÍAS PÉREZ).
VETERANOS 2 (BRUNO BATIGELLI Y PABLO MARFIL PABLO e/c).
Cancha de la Escuela Industrial
LOS AMIGOS 1 (GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ) – DEPORTIVO ESPAÑOL 3 (DAMIAN ALONSO x2 y PEDRO BOADO).
JAMAICA 0 – FLAMARIA 2 (MATIAS BERG y JEREMÍAS TAMAME).
VIRI VIRI GANÓ LOS PUNTOS.
En base a estos marcadores, Villa Aurora lidera las posiciones con 15 puntos. Seguido en segundo lugar por Jamaica, Flamaria y Deportivo Español, con 13 unidades.
Fuente y fotos: Prensa OFA Olavarría.