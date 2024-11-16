Automovilismo: Comenzó la actividad en el “Hermanos Emiliozzi”

Este sábado 16 de noviembre dio inicio la novena fecha de la Promocional y Monomarca de la A.P.P.S y de la Copa Gol VW del Sudeste en el Autódromo “Hnos. Emiliozzi” de Olavarría. Junto a mencionadas categorías, también compiten el T.S.S, Promos del Atlántico, Monomarca Fiat, TC 2000 del Atlántico y Turismo Special de la Costa.
La clasificación de la Monomarca mostró al olavarriense Gabriel Melián como el más rápido de la jornada con un tiempo de 1:46.346. Mencionado piloto fue escoltado por Leopoldo Cirioli (1:46.360)y Facundo Álvarez (1:46.377), en el segundo y tercer lugar.
Por su parte en la Promocional, el chillarense Manuel Mentasty se quedó con la Pole con un registro de 1:25.296. A dicho volante lo siguieron Manu Serra (1:25.300) y Braian Stracquadaini (1:25.310), en la segunda y tercera colocación.
En lo referente a la Copa Gol, Agustín Gelso de Chillar logró el primer puesto en la clasificación con un tiempo imbatible de 1:22.256. Leonardo Marotta (1:22.337) y Juan José Martinelli (1:22.538) se ubicación en la segunda y tercera posición.
Mientras que en el Turismo Sport del Sudeste – TSS, el azuleño Marcelo Alburquerque fue el más veloz en la clasifica con un registro de 2:11.096. Por su parte, Roberto Gisler quedó segundo (2:11.786), y tercero fue Mario Domínguez (2:15.819).
ORGANIGRAMA – ZONAL DEL ATLÁNTICO, A.P.P.S, COPA GOL Y T.S.S EN EL AMCO:
DOMINGO 17/11
SERIES:
08:45 HS. TC 2000 DEL ATLÁNTICO – TITULARES – 5 VUELTAS
09:00 HS. MONOMARCA FIAT – INVITADOS – 5 VUELTAS
09:30 HS. FINAL TITULARES TSC Y TSS – 12 VUELTAS
10:00 HS. MONOMARCA APPS – 5 VUELTAS
10:30 HS. PROMOCIONAL APPS – 6 VUELTAS
11:00 HS. COPA GOL – 6 VUELTAS
11:25 HS. FINAL TITULARES PROMOCIONAL DEL ATLÁNTICO – 14 VUELTAS
12:00 HS. FINAL TITULARES TC 2000 DEL ATLÁNTICO – 12 VUELTAS
12:30 HS. FINAL INVITADOS MONOMARCA FIAT – 14 VUELTAS
13:00 HS. FINAL INVITADOS TSC Y TSS – 12 VUELTAS
PRE-FINALES:
13:30 HS. MONOMARCA APPS – 8 VUELTAS
14:00 HS. PROMOCIONAL APPS – 9 VUELTAS
FINALES:
14:30 HS. INVITADOS PROMOCIONAL DEL ATLÁNTICO – 14 VUELTAS
15:00 HS. INVITADOS TC 2000 DEL ATLÁNTICO – 12 VUELTAS
16:00 HS. TITULARES MONOMARCA FIAT – 14 VUELTAS
16:30 HS. MONOMARCA APPS – 12 VUELTAS
17:00 HS. COPA GOL – 15 VUELTAS
17:30 HS. PROMOCIONAL APPS – 15 VUELTAS.